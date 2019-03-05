Teaching how to learn

Alson Michael By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Aiming to offer an interdisciplinary, problem-based learning method, Leo and Mike, a Hyderabad-based after-school learning company has launched their new-age learning programmes for kids in the age group of 4 to 14 years at an event held in the city recently.

Their main aim and focus is on “approaching learning in a new way”, with a motive to make children self-learners. “One of our objectives is gamifying the entire system,” said Apurva Ayyagari, co-founder and director of Learning Programmes. “We will work with schools, parents and other important stakeholders to create new hands-on learning programmes that will be path-breaking not just in India but in the entire world.

Our programmes cut across science, technology, design, art, mathematics, engineering and humanities. We want to re-imagine what learning can be,” said Abhilash Joseph, co-founder and CEO.The company is slated to introduce “Summer Superheroes”, a summer training programme which will conducted from April to June this year.