Home Cities Hyderabad

Teaching how to learn

Our programmes cut across science, technology, design, art, mathematics, engineering and humanities.

Published: 05th March 2019 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Alson Michael
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Aiming to offer an interdisciplinary, problem-based learning method, Leo and Mike, a Hyderabad-based after-school learning company has launched their new-age learning programmes for kids in the age group of 4 to 14 years at an event held in the city recently.

Their main aim and focus is on “approaching learning in a new way”, with a motive to make children self-learners. “One of our objectives is gamifying the entire system,” said Apurva Ayyagari, co-founder and director of Learning Programmes. “We will work with schools, parents and other important stakeholders to create new hands-on learning programmes that will be path-breaking not just in India but in the entire world.

Our programmes cut across science, technology, design, art, mathematics, engineering and humanities. We want to re-imagine what learning can be,” said Abhilash Joseph, co-founder and CEO.The company is slated to introduce “Summer Superheroes”, a summer training programme which will conducted from April to June this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp