The team works hard to reach every needful girl for their necessities.

Sonali Dabade By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 2002 Gujarat riots resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives. But there is always a cause to every effect. And to the effect that were these riots, the cause was the burning of the Sabarmati Express carrying Hindu pilgrims and that resulted in the loss of 59 lives. And while the riots are given more importance – which is justified because of the number of lives lost – the unprovoked hateful attack on the Sabarmati Express by about 1700 people doesn’t get to be even a footnote in a book filled with what is supposed to be an analysis of hate.

Veteran journalist Revati Laul, in her book, ‘The Anatomy of Hate’ analyses the actions of the Hindu rioters who burned houses and took Muslim lives on the 28th of February, 2002, a day after the Godhra train burning actually happened. The author’s not-so-comprehensive book about those horrific incidents came out in January 2019 after a decade of tedious research.

In ‘The Anatomy of Hate’, Revati Laul tells the events of February 27, 2002 as seen from the eyes of three individuals, who she picked from the hundred that she interviewed. Their histories, involvement, and evolution (or devolution) is what makes up the majorly matter-of-fact narrative of this book. But what keeps the pendulum swinging is that the General Elections are just round the corner. Seeing this from a broader perspective – as the author keeps stressing on in unsaid words throughout the book – unintentionally plants the seed in the head that maybe the timing is simply made to capitalise on the political wave of the upcoming elections. And that isn’t a thought to be savoured at all.

The most important point to be noted here, however, is the selective treatment meted out within the cause-and-effect capsule that we have here. While the cause – the Godhra train burning – was also an act of hate, it is the effect – the riots – that are stressed upon in the entirety of the book.

If the oft-heard cry of ‘hate doesn’t have a religion’ isn’t just a farce, then every form of hate should have been researched and mentioned in here, surrounding the events and the people described in here. Otherwise, ‘The Anatomy of Hate’ admirably brings out the emotions, the psyches, and the uncertainty festering within the people involved. It takes the names of political leaders and parties with absolutely no qualms. And this is just one small fact among the tens of others that will make it an uncomfortable read, no matter from which part of the country or which religion you belong to, mainly because of how true some statements in here can actually be. And that is something that you will need to come to terms to by the time you end this book.

If you’re looking for a book to try and understand the psyche of the mob that went on the rampage back then and are prepared to overlook the fact that the trigger of this entire incident was ignored, then this is one that you can try.

Publisher: Context;Price: `599