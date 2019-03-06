Two arrested for boy’s death at PBEL City

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Narsingi police on Tuesday arrested two persons in connection with the death of Monish, who was electrocuted at PBEL City on February 12. The arrested have been identified Madhav (25), a lift mechanic, and Saikumar Goud (25), a housekeeping employee. The electricity department, after inquiring into the incident, found that the negligence of the electrical maintenance agency had led to the incident.