‘Why stalkers not detained under Preventive Detention Act’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Before the stalker -- identified as one Bharath -- unleashed the attack on the 17-year-old, she and her family had reported about him to the SHE Teams and the police. The mother of 17-year-old girl from Barkatpura, M Udaya, told Express, “Before my daughter was attacked, we had complained about the boy to the SHE Teams following which the police personnel let him go after just issuing a warning. In addition to all this they also counselled him and his parents.”

Looking at her daughter’s fragile condition, Udaya was forced to ask if informing the police was of any use at all when her daughter still had to suffer the brutal assault. “What is the point of filing a complaint? The culprit should have been jailed then itself,” she said.

When asked about the way ahead, the distraught mother now wants to send a message to the stalkers everywhere, “He (Bharath) should be executed. If for no other reason then to only send out a message so that no one ever dares to commit such an act.”

Highlighting an important point, Udaya pointed out that if a person is detained for simply smuggling carcinogenic gutkha then why can a stalker not be detained under the same provisions. “When a person is booked under Preventive Detention Act for smuggling gutkha, then why is a stalker who hacked my girl in broad daylight is being given a chance to apply for bail? There is a need for stronger laws to bring stalkers to justice rather than just counselling them.”