Home Cities Hyderabad

ATAL incubation centre launched

US Consulate General Katherine Hadda inaugurated the ATAL incubation centre biotechnology unit of ALEAP-WE HUB on Wednesday.

Published: 07th March 2019 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: US Consulate General Katherine Hadda inaugurated the ATAL incubation centre biotechnology unit of ALEAP-WE HUB on Wednesday. The venture is supported by NITI AAYOG. Rama Devi, President ALEAP, briefed Katherine about the new unit. “We want to create transfer of technologies on par with boarders, that’s us the ALEAP taking a leap ahead.” Naina Jaiswal, a successful table tennis player and national and international champion, was also present at the event. Katherine recalled that her PhD research topic was ‘Role of micro financing in women empowerment’ while addressing the gathering.   

In Hyderabad for last two and half years in consulate, she has been working on trade, trafficking, religion, freedom of both the countries and are focusing on US and India relationship in AP and Telangana to support entrepreneurship. She further stated that ALEAP is doing good governance and helping the society in eradicating unemployment, malnutrition etc. It has created an entrepreneurial ecosystem for women. Women achievers Prathiba, Ragini and Ghousia were felicitated on this ocassion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ATAL NITI AAYOG

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp