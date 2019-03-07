ATAL incubation centre launched

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: US Consulate General Katherine Hadda inaugurated the ATAL incubation centre biotechnology unit of ALEAP-WE HUB on Wednesday. The venture is supported by NITI AAYOG. Rama Devi, President ALEAP, briefed Katherine about the new unit. “We want to create transfer of technologies on par with boarders, that’s us the ALEAP taking a leap ahead.” Naina Jaiswal, a successful table tennis player and national and international champion, was also present at the event. Katherine recalled that her PhD research topic was ‘Role of micro financing in women empowerment’ while addressing the gathering.

In Hyderabad for last two and half years in consulate, she has been working on trade, trafficking, religion, freedom of both the countries and are focusing on US and India relationship in AP and Telangana to support entrepreneurship. She further stated that ALEAP is doing good governance and helping the society in eradicating unemployment, malnutrition etc. It has created an entrepreneurial ecosystem for women. Women achievers Prathiba, Ragini and Ghousia were felicitated on this ocassion.