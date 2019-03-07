Home Cities Hyderabad

‘GHMC spent 23 per cent funds in 5 years’

Data procured in the RTI maps the 49 naala restoration works across South Zone of GHMC. Work was done only on 22 projects.

Published: 07th March 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Explaining possibly why Hyderabad gets inundated so easily with merely a brief spell of rains, a latest RTI reply has revealed that of the Rs 210 crores sanctioned for naala restoration works in South Zone in the last 5 years, only 23% of the funds were actually utilised. Data procured in the RTI maps the 49 naala restoration works across South Zone of GHMC. Work was done only on 22 projects.

The RTI reveals that since 2014, the GHMC’s expenditure in this regard was only Rs 49.15 crores, a little less than a quarter of the total Rs 210.24 crore. Several sanctioned works, such as construction of box drains, conversion of open naalas into box drains and construction of retaining walls, were never greenlit. Most notably, major works on the Murikinala near Yakutpura Railway Station, near Palle Cheruvu and near Sunny Garden, have been kept peding.

Says Kareem Ansari of Yourti.in, “It is a known fact that most of these channels overflow every year and are a major cause for concern among locals. It is strange to see that most of these projects had massive sums allocated and sanctioned to them, however, the expenditure column remains empty.” It must be noted that GHMC Commissioner Dana Kishore had directed the Chief Engineer in September to ‘change their working style’ and complete all sanctioned works on priority.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GHMC RTI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp