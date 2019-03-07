Healthy food trends to look out for

GOQii Coach By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The diet food scenario has picked up rapidly in the country. Indians have embraced diets such as Keto, Intermittent Fasting, GM diet and more. We have also seen health conscious individuals embracing healthy food alternatives.

Here are a few hot trends among the healthy generation this year. It’s about diets that help maintain a healthy lifestyle, conserve the environment and eliminate doctor visits completely.

Plant-based diets:

People are turning into vegans more than ever before! A lot of meat eaters are adopting the ‘Flexitarian Diet’ which means eating meat or fish occasionally, but primarily focusing on a vegetarian diet and not strictly following a vegan or vegetarian diet completely.

Meat-free Zone:

Taking inspiration from vegans and looking at the demand for such diets, manufacturers are also introducing a whole new range of meat free options that provide the same amount of protein. Though it is difficult to match the levels of protein in a non-meat diet, the best supplement to meat in flavour and chewy consistency are definitely maintained in these supplements.

Healthy fats:

Avocado was the “Rajnikanth” of healthy fats last year. It was preferred as much as other superfoods such as olives and walnuts, which also made their way in various diets. These healthy fats increase the chances to attain weight loss goals by letting you stay fuller for longer. Definitely a trend we will see this year as well!

Medicinal foods:

Probiotic foods were the star of diets in 2018! People made a shift to healthy bacteria to help boost their immunity levels and build a stronger digestive system. Foods such as Sauerkraut, and Kimchi, together with other pickled vegetables became even more popular as people wanted to rejuvenate their body from the very root of the system - the stomach.

Superfoods:

Superfoods remained the super heroes for all diets - flax seeds, chia seeds, matcha power, trail mix, quinoa etc. found their place in almost all foods - be it shakes, salads, main course, desserts or sliders.

Floral teas:

2018 was proof that flowers were not only restricted to Valentine’s Day and backyards, but they make great teas as well! We saw people embrace Hibiscus Teas and Lavender Lattes for a refreshing welcome to their monotonous chais.

Golden Milk:

No matter how fancy it sounds, it’s the revival of our very old turmeric milk. The very famous turmeric lattes became a part of people’s diet and were accepted with a westernised touch. In fact, turmeric milk is available across Starbucks and good old CCDs across the globe!

Truth is, these diets have existed for years and our Vedas talk about them in great detail. It’s great to see these foods strengthen their grip, with more people becoming health conscious and shifting to newer, improved versions of their already existing diet charts and plans!