Home Cities Hyderabad

Healthy food trends to look out for

The very famous turmeric lattes became a part of people’s diet and were accepted with a westernised touch.

Published: 07th March 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By GOQii Coach
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The diet food scenario has picked up rapidly in the country. Indians have embraced diets such as Keto, Intermittent Fasting, GM diet and more. We have also seen health conscious individuals embracing healthy food alternatives.

Here are a few hot trends among the healthy generation this year. It’s about diets that help maintain a healthy lifestyle, conserve the environment and eliminate doctor visits completely.

Plant-based diets:
People are turning into vegans more than ever before! A lot of meat eaters are adopting the ‘Flexitarian Diet’ which means eating meat or fish occasionally, but primarily focusing on a vegetarian diet and not strictly following a vegan or vegetarian diet completely.

Meat-free Zone:
Taking inspiration from vegans and looking at the demand for such diets, manufacturers are also introducing a whole new range of meat free options that provide the same amount of protein. Though it is difficult to match the levels of protein in a non-meat diet, the best supplement to meat in flavour and chewy consistency are definitely maintained in these supplements.

Healthy fats:
Avocado was the “Rajnikanth” of healthy fats last year. It was preferred as much as other superfoods such as olives and walnuts, which also made their way in various diets. These healthy fats increase the chances to attain weight loss goals by letting you stay fuller for longer. Definitely a trend we will see this year as well!

Medicinal foods:
Probiotic foods were the star of diets in 2018! People made a shift to healthy bacteria to help boost their immunity levels and build a stronger digestive system. Foods such as Sauerkraut, and Kimchi, together with other pickled vegetables became even more popular as people wanted to rejuvenate their body from the very root of the system - the stomach.

Superfoods:
Superfoods remained the super heroes for all diets - flax seeds, chia seeds, matcha power, trail mix, quinoa etc. found their place in almost all foods - be it shakes, salads, main course, desserts or sliders.

Floral teas:
2018 was proof that flowers were not only restricted to Valentine’s Day and backyards, but they make great teas as well! We saw people embrace Hibiscus Teas and Lavender Lattes for a refreshing welcome to their monotonous chais.

Golden Milk:
No matter how fancy it sounds, it’s the revival of our very old turmeric milk. The very famous turmeric lattes became a part of people’s diet and were accepted with a westernised touch. In fact, turmeric milk is available across Starbucks and good old CCDs across the globe!
Truth is, these diets have existed for years and our Vedas talk about them in great detail. It’s great to see these foods strengthen their grip, with more people becoming health conscious and shifting to newer, improved versions of their already existing diet charts and plans!

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp