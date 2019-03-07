Home Cities Hyderabad

‘HUG’ was inspired by Nirbhaya

Published: 07th March 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 2012 Delhi gang rape stoked an fiery inspiration in Raj Neravati -- then a successful corporate honcho -- to work towards women safety in the society. He quit his job and decided to concentrate his efforts on developing a technology that would prove to be beneficial for women and their safety. That was how HUG, a gesture-controlled wearable watch came into being.

HUG, a smart watch paralleled to Apple’s smart watches, comes equipped with an SOS button which would alert authorities if there arises such a situation. Apart from its safety features, what really makes HUG stand apart from other smart watches is its gesture-controlled feature.

Speaking at ‘The Talk: Big Ideas to scale SME and Startups’, Raj Neravati, the founder and CEO of Hug Innovation Corp said, “One just needs to sway his hands to activate the SOS feature.” The feature which is still yet to be patented, has attracted many companies and in the future, Neravati expects others to inculcate the gesture feature in their innovations.

Apart from that, the smart watch also has the availability to recall the location data of the device up to 30 days. he explained, which would come in handy if someone is non-responsive for a while.

As of now Hug has had 30,000 customers, and another feather in its cap which Neravati beams while talking about, is its roping in of Foxconn as a manufacturing partner. “I am proud to say that my watches are made by the same company that manufactures for Apple,” he said in at  the session ‘The Smart Nation: Innovation That Impact Lives of Millions in India’.

Comments

