Home Cities Hyderabad

Humayunkunta lake encroached, alleges activist

In her letter, she noted  with Google Earth images of the lake, as to how there have been systemic attempts at land-filling the lake and encroaching it.

Published: 07th March 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a letter to the Lake Protection Committee, Hyderabad district collector, GHMC Commissioner and other authorities, lake protection activist Lubna Sarwath pointed out that the Humayunkunta lake near Asifnagar has been encroached upon by private persons claiming the lake land to be theirs. She demanded that the encroachments be removed.

Sarwath observed that there are huts inside the lake bed, that are watched over by ‘supervisors’ who claimed there is no lake and that they own the land. She also observed that the natural drainage channels of the lake at the inflow and outflow, were altered, damaged and concretized. Sarwath also pointed out that while the HMDA lists the lake as Humayunkunta, GHMC records mention it as Devunikunta.

In her letter, she noted  with Google Earth images of the lake, as to how there have been systemic attempts at land-filling the lake and encroaching it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp