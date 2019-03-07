Metabolic reasons for not losing weight

Dinnaz By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For some people, losing weight can be a lifelong struggle. They try every fad diet and weight loss treatment but with little or no success. They may even keep gaining weight no matter what diet or weight loss products they try. Popular culture presents weight loss as simply a matter of restricting the food you eat. However, this is not a realistic vision for millions of people struggling to lose weight. Sustainable weight loss is never that simple. Some may actually be struggling with weight loss resistance, a complicated and multi-faceted condition with no quick or easy solution.

Why do some people resist weight loss? There are a variety of factors that affect your body’s capability to lose weight and contribute to weight loss resistance. Here are some possible factors.

Gastrointestinal Problems

If you want to understand weight loss, you need to understand your gastrointestinal system first. The gut affects your immune system and is home to trillions of bacteria. Current research is studying the relationship between these bacteria and weight loss.

Thyroid Gland Issues

The thyroid is responsible for a number of bodily functions, including regulating weight. This is why when someone finds it hard to lose weight, he or she often has his or her thyroid checked. The thyroid affects growth and metabolism and it is important to find out if there are any underlying problems that may be causing weight gain.

Resistance to Leptin

Fat cells are an important part of the hormonal system. They create leptin, a hormone that tells your brain to use stored fat for energy. However, if you have leptin resistance, your brain does not recognize leptin. It thinks you are in starvation mode and instead stores more fat.

Adrenal Dysfunctions

The adrenal glands, also vital to the endocrine system, take on the job of producing cortisol, the stress hormone. If your body produces excess cortisol, it leads to the body holding on to weight. This is why you are likely to gain more weight when you are stressed.

Resistance to Insulin

Insulin resistance is a pattern where your body produces this particular hormone but does not use it properly. The problem with the body not using insulin properly is that this hormone stores fat. People with insulin resistance often struggle to lose weight. So many different types of diet and weight loss treatments are available on the market, but there is not an easy way to determine which of them can offer you sustainable weight loss. However, with comprehensive diagnostics of your whole body system, it is possible to create a customized health program that can help you reach and maintain your weight loss goals. Identifying any factors that may be causing your resistance to weight loss can help you find ways to overcome them.