Home Cities Hyderabad

Student threatens girl with sexual violence on phone call for breaking up, clip goes viral

The audio clip which is a recording of a conversation in Telugu between a boy and girl studying in a degree college, became viral over the last six days since it was first uploaded on YouTube.

Published: 07th March 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic, vijesh

Representational image.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 27-minute audio clip, now viral across social media platforms, seems to put in perspective what seems to be a precursor to violent crimes executed in the name of love. This in wake of one girl’s death in Warangal and another’s critical condition in Hyderabad, after being attacked by their respective stalkers in February.

The audio clip which is a recording of a conversation in Telugu between a boy and girl studying in a degree college, became viral over the last six days since it was first uploaded on YouTube.

In the clip, the boy (Nikhil) threatens to ensure that the girl is raped and she ‘pays for’ calling off the relationship. He further alleges that the girl has cheated on him. He even reveals details about her family. When she stays put on her decision he threatens to rape her daughter in the future.

Activists and women’s rights groups have taken a strong offensive against social media platforms for not flagging off such content “I was shocked when the girls in my own family were consuming such content. I had to explain to them to not accept such behaviour from any man. It is impressionable on young minds that treating girls like this is ‘cool’,” noted Sajaya Kakarla, a women rights activist from the city.“And what about those who won’t speak to their children about the problematic nature of the clip,” worried Sajaya. Meanwhile women groups are demanding the cyber crime cell to investigate the matter and avert any possible harm to the girl in the audio clip considering the boy has shown enough guts to not just record the audio but also circulate it online.Meanwhile, officials said although no complaint has been filed, they are looking to take up the case suo-motu.

Punish girls who ‘say no’

The disturbing audio clip has kicked off a storm online, with many young boys creating memes mocking the love-lorne boy. On the other hand, the clip has unleashed an army of trolls demanding that ‘such girls’ who ‘say no’ deserve to be thrown acid at, or raped or even burnt.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sexual violence phone call stalkers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp