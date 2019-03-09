Cable stay erection begins at Durgam Cheruvu

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In another milestone for the extradosed cable stayed bridge being constructed across Durgam Chervu, set to be the longest in the world, cable stay erection works have begun on Friday. All the foundations and substructure works were completed and superstructure works are being executed at a full pace.

With a span length of 233.8 metres and PSC post-tensioned box girder completely made up of high-performance concrete, the bridge once constructed would not only be an engineering marvel but also cut the distance between Jubilee hills and Madhapur while relieving congestion on Road No 36, Jubilee hills.

The bridge will also surpass the present longest extradosed bridge over river Narmada in Bharuch which is 144 metres long. GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore along with GHMC engineering officials visited the site and inspected the works. The proposed alignment takes off from the existing junction point near I labs (Inorbit mall end) and it deflects to left near parking area of Telangana Tourism Department and crosses over Durgam Cheruvu lake and again deflects to left near walking track of lake and passes along the boundary of hillock and finally deflects right and meets the Road No 45 before Dr BR Ambedkar Open University campus main entrance.The project involves coordination with various international firms, and is being taken up by L&T Construction at a cost of `184 crore.