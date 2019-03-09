Gold worth Rs 9 crore seized in 2018-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Customs Commissionerate has seized 31.3 kg of gold, worth around Rs 9 crore that is smuggled from different countries into the city through RGI airport during 2018-19 financial year. This include gold seizure on Thursday, weighing around 3 kg worth around Rs 1 crore.

MRR Reddy, Customs Commissioner (in-charge), Hyderabad, said that there are no restrictions on purchase of gold in Gulf countries, due to which smugglers operating from Gulf countries has a free hand.

“Often the handlers lure people in search of jobs and send them to Gulf countries. In return, they are sent with smuggled gold on commission basis,’’ he said. He added that many air passengers were not aware of customs duty and the procedures involved. For their benefit, an app ‘Indian Customs Travel Guide’ was launched by the Central Board of Excise and Customs.

The app works in an interactive manner and can clarify doubts of passengers on dutiable goods and duty free goods, he said. Further, officials said that goods of personal effect (of daily use) are duty free, including jewellery, 2 litres of alcohol, 100 cigarettes, one mobile and one laptop, all worth below `50,000, while entering the country.