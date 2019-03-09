Home Cities Hyderabad

Neglected by government, Swadhar Grehs face shortage of funds

Admissions to these Swadhar homes are done by the police or by the court based on assessment of their circumstances.

Published: 09th March 2019 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT wasn’t a very happy Women’s Day for the 20 odd Swadhar Grehs that house over 650 destitute women across Telangana as funds to the tune of about Rs 6 to 8 crores, to run these homes have not come in for the last three financial years.

Swadhar Grehs, which have been in operation since 2002, help in rehabilitating the women facing difficult circumstances like widows, deserted wives, deserted girls, HIV patients and unwed pregnant mothers who are in need of care and protection. Admissions to these Swadhar homes are done by the police or by the court based on assessment of their circumstances.

However, since 2016, the 20 NGOs running these homes have not received the funds - a grant of `14-15 lakh per annum per NGO. The grants, given jointly in 60-40 ratio by the Central and State governments, have not reached for the last three years.

According to sources, the State government which has to contribute 40 per cent of the yearly grant, has dragged its feet on the same despite funds coming in from the Central government in 2018. Speaking on condition of anonymity, an NGO managing the home noted, “We generally receive funds in two installments from the government. In last 3 years, we have only received a sum of Rs 7 lakh of the 2016-17’s first installment.”

As a result, the working conditions of these homes have deteriorated over the years, with NGOs being forced to make arrangements from elsewhere to meet expenses. Almost all homes have 30-bed provisions and require six employees. For NGOs which run out of rented spaces, the hassle has turned worse with piling bills. The main delay came during elections. For release of funds, there is also a set of elaborate rules and regulations which require multiple inspections, utilisation certificates and bills which may have also caused delays.

