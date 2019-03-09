Home Cities Hyderabad

Rahul Gandhi to address workers’ meet in Hyderabad

Rahul Gandhi after arrival at 4.15 pm would drive to the venue of the workers’ meeting at Classic Convention Centre and leave for Delhi by 6 pm.

Published: 09th March 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Preparations on for AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting at Shamshabad in Hyderabad on Friday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Intent on retrieving lost ground, at least partially, AICC president Rahul Gandhi is all set to blow the poll bugle at a workers’ meeting to be held at Shamhshabad on Saturday, calling upon them to prevail on people to keep national perspective in mind while voting in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha elections will be a litmus test for the Congress as it would have to face the TRS’ vice-like grip on the electorate of Telangana. Considering the plight it is in after the drubbing in the Assembly election, facing the TRS will surely be an uphill task for it.

