Home Cities Hyderabad

67 plots at Uppal Bhagayat to be e-auctioned

HMDA has initiated the process for another major e-auctioning of developed plots and gifted private layouts.

Published: 10th March 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After putting the auctioning of prime developed plots at Uppal Bhagayat on hold on a few occasions last year that lead to confusion among the prospective buyers, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has decided to place 67 prime open plots under hammer through e-auction on April 7 and 8 this year.

Uppal Bhagayat near Nagole Metro Station said to be the Pride of HMDA has developed 67 open plots in different sizes covering an area of 1,31,579.31  sq yds and expected to generate a whopping Rs 500 crore revenue for HMDA. In this connection, HMDA has initiated online registration from Saturday (March 9). Last date for online registration and submission of mandatory documents is April 3.  

HMDA has initiated the process for another major e-auctioning of developed plots and gifted private layouts. The e-auction include Uppal Bhagayat layout termed to be Pride of HMDA where 67 plots have been for sale in various localities. HMDA has fixed a upset price of Rs 28,00 per sq.yd. It is a multi purpose use zone. Buyers who want to purchase the plots can log on to www.hmda.gov.in  for more details.

HMDA officials said that plots were developed in such a way that they are useful for individuals  as well as builders, they can construct their dream house  or residential, multi-storey apartments with no floor restriction in the multi purpose zone in the HMDA developed layout. Unlimited floors will be allowed abutting 30 metres width road, 15 floors abutting 24 metres and 10 floors with 18 metres width road.    

In 2005, HMDA acquired 733 acres of land in Uppal Bhagayat from farmers, and 142 acres was handed over to Hyderabad Metro Rail  and HMWS&SB. HMDA developed  the layout in 413 acres by making 1,373 plots in Phase-I of various sizes from 2,000 sq.yds to 150 sq,yds, the same developed plots were allotted to the awardees at the rate of 1,000 sq yd per acre for patta land and 600 sq yd per acre for ULC lands respectively in lieu of monetary compensation.

HMDA developed another layout  in 70 acres by making 67 plots in Phase-II of various sizes which are multi purpose use zone and the State government permitted HMDA to sale these 67 plots through public auction in August last year. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uppal Bhagayat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp