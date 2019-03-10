67 plots at Uppal Bhagayat to be e-auctioned

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After putting the auctioning of prime developed plots at Uppal Bhagayat on hold on a few occasions last year that lead to confusion among the prospective buyers, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has decided to place 67 prime open plots under hammer through e-auction on April 7 and 8 this year.

Uppal Bhagayat near Nagole Metro Station said to be the Pride of HMDA has developed 67 open plots in different sizes covering an area of 1,31,579.31 sq yds and expected to generate a whopping Rs 500 crore revenue for HMDA. In this connection, HMDA has initiated online registration from Saturday (March 9). Last date for online registration and submission of mandatory documents is April 3.

HMDA officials said that plots were developed in such a way that they are useful for individuals as well as builders, they can construct their dream house or residential, multi-storey apartments with no floor restriction in the multi purpose zone in the HMDA developed layout. Unlimited floors will be allowed abutting 30 metres width road, 15 floors abutting 24 metres and 10 floors with 18 metres width road.

In 2005, HMDA acquired 733 acres of land in Uppal Bhagayat from farmers, and 142 acres was handed over to Hyderabad Metro Rail and HMWS&SB. HMDA developed the layout in 413 acres by making 1,373 plots in Phase-I of various sizes from 2,000 sq.yds to 150 sq,yds, the same developed plots were allotted to the awardees at the rate of 1,000 sq yd per acre for patta land and 600 sq yd per acre for ULC lands respectively in lieu of monetary compensation.

HMDA developed another layout in 70 acres by making 67 plots in Phase-II of various sizes which are multi purpose use zone and the State government permitted HMDA to sale these 67 plots through public auction in August last year.