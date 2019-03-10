Home Cities Hyderabad

Commute on Masjid Banda road turns nightmare

Traffic  chaos is the new norm for the once nondescript roads of Masjid Banda in Gachibowli, which has seen a recent spurt in residential colonies.

Following a recent spurt in residentical colonies in the area, the traffic has turned perennially chaotic in the road stretch that extends from Masjid Banda circle to the Botanical Garden | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Traffic chaos is the new norm for the once nondescript roads of Masjid Banda in Gachibowli, which has seen a recent spurt in residential colonies. With multiple mega complexes coming up in the area, there has been a sudden increase in the number of road users, much higher than the capacity. This has led to daily traffic blocks across the stretch, leaving residents irked and demanding for better traffic management.

The 3-km stretch extends from Masjid Banda circle to the Botanical garden and helps connect Lingampally to Kothaguda. However, due to various bottlenecks, poor road conditions and rash driving, the stretch has turned into a nightmare for IT employees.“Both Botanical garden circle and the Masjid Banda circle are perennially blocked because of bad roads and less traffic management. Nowadays, there is a huge traffic delay between the two junctions, because people drive rashly and incorrectly park onto the roads,” said Shekhar Upadhyay, a resident.

To make things worse, GHMC officials have turned a blind eye towards road repairs due to ongoing flyover works on the stretch, allege locals. “The stretch from Masjid Banda circle till Botanical Gardens is filled with manholes, both covered and uncovered right in the middle of the roads slowing down the traffic,” tweeted Sumanth Patlolla. The stretch has also been seeing increasing traffic as it lies parallel to the Old Mumbai Highway connecting IIIT and Lingampally, making it an ideal alternative. 

Meanwhile, traffic officials note that they have deployed extra manpower to manage the area. “We have deployed an SI and started motorcycle vigilance on the stretch to catch defaulters and manage the traffic. However, until the road near the Masjid Banda circle is expanded, the problem is slated to continue. The main problem is that the roads leading to the circle is expanded but the circle is very narrow,” stated Ramulu, SHO, Gachibowli Traffic Police station. The residents have now requested the GHMC to set up a traffic signal in the area. 

Masjid Banda

