Former sarpanch booked for trespass

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shamshabad police registered a case of criminal trespass against a former sarpanch who allegedly trespassed into agricultural land and damaged the crop of a farmer. Danakar Goud threatened the farmer in an attempt to take over the land, police said.

According to police, about a year ago, one M Venkateshwar Rao belonging to the city purchased an agricultural land measuring 2.5 acres at Rashidguda village from one G Madhavi Latha. Since then Rao had been cultivating different crops in the said land.

He told police that Danakar Goud, former sarpanch approached him to part with the land but when he refused, Danakar started using force against Rao. On Friday, Rao’s watchman and workers informed him that Danakar had trespassed into the land and damaged the crop and also allegedly attacked the workers in the field.