GHMC sweeper dies in road mishap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an unfortunate incident, a GHMC sanitation worker was crushed to death when a speeding vehicle hit her while crossing a road at Bandlaguda on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Mannemma who worked in the Chandrayan Gutta circle of GHMC.

It is learnt that Mannemma was on her way to work while the mishap took place. A speeding vehicle rammed over her while crossing a road at Bandlaguda and she died on spot. Police have registered a case of negligent drive causing the death of a person.