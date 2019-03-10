KMR jr college chief booked for condoning mass copying

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as five students of a private junior college in SR Nagar were held for copying and its director booked for allowing mass copying during the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) on Saturday. The SR Nagar police have registered an FIR based on the complaint given by the District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO), B Jayaprada.

A high-power committee along with flying and sitting squads, and education department officials, raided the KMR Junior college and frisked all of its 396 students writing the exam at the centre. In one of the classrooms, four students writing the economics exam and another one writing physics, were caught with chits, said the Hyderabad DIEO.

While the students have been debarred, a case is likely to be filed against the member of the college society, K Mahender Reddy, who facilitated the malpractice in exchange for money. The raid was conducted on the basis of an Express report that detailed how Reddy assured ‘help’ to students in lieu of Rs 8,000- Rs 10,000 per subject for an hour.

Interestingly, since the DIEO office had already received complaints of fishy dealings between the management and students, a sitting squad had already been deployed at the centre. “The administration however still managed to aid students in copying. All those booked have a commonality -- they have backlogs,” said B Jayaprada. As many as 16 flying quads with four members in each squad have been deployed in Hyderabad district to ensure no cases of malpractices take place.

In addition to the five cheating cases another from Hyderabad was booked under impersonation. This is the first time since the commencement of the IPE from February 28 that the number of malpractices reported from Hyderabad were so many.

77 other cases across TS

Across the State, another 77 students were caught cheating during the exams of physics, economics, classical language, etc. Nalgonda and Yadadri reported 14 cases each. As many as 4.87 lakh students appeared for the exam while 30,364 gave it a skip. Observers from the Board were sent to Khammam, Nirmal, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Yadadri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy and Hyderabad districts, Saturday. “Except 77 malpractice cases, exams went smoothly without untoward incidents,” said the Board’s official statement.