25-year-old migrant woman raped by family members in Hyderabad outskirts

The woman, a mother of two children, told police that husbands of her sisters-in-law raped her on Saturday night.

Published: 11th March 2019 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman
By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old migrant woman was allegedly gang-raped by two persons at Pahadishareef on the city outskirts. The woman, a mother of two children, told police that husbands of her sisters-in-law raped her on Saturday night.

According to police, the woman hailing from Haryana was residing at Saeed Hills of Pahadishareef police limits of Rachakonda commissioner, along with her husband and children. Her husband is an auto driver while she works as a daily labourer.

On Saturday night, after her husband went out for work, she was along with her children. Later in the night, two men, whom the victim identified as husbands of her sisters-in-law barged into their house and allegedly raped her. Though she tried to raise alarm, they shut her mouth and raped her one by one and fled from the house. After her husband reached home in the morning, she informed him about the incident and the couple approached police on Sunday morning. Based on her complaint, a case of gang rape was registered against the suspects, identified as Azam and Amjad, both siblings.

