Home Cities Hyderabad

School ‘bans’ student month after warden broke his arm

The incident came to light after the 14-year-old’s parents filed a complaint at Shamirpet Police Station against the school’s management and demanded action against the warden.

Published: 11th March 2019 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A month after a Class 9 student suffered a broken arm after allegedly being thrashed by his hostel’s warden, his parents have accused the school of disallowing the teen from attending classes.

Shantiniketan Vidyalaya’s warden beat the boy black and blue on February 11 because he did not return to his hostel until 9.30 pm as he was out searching for his lost keys. The incident came to light after the 14-year-old’s parents filed a complaint at Shamirpet Police Station against the school’s management and demanded action against the warden.

A month after the incident, the boy’s parents alleged that the school took no action against the warden, but “banned” their son from attending classes.

“Immediately after the incident, he had exams which he attended. After the exams, there was a 10-day break post which classes began for 10th standard. On March 5, when we went to school, the receptionist directed us to the principal who in turn asked us to meet the chairman,” said Satheesh Kumar, the boy’s father.

“The chairman said that if my son continued there, it would be a pain for them and so I should pull him out from school,” he said. The Medchal district education officer said her hands were ties as the institution was a CBSE school. “It is outside our jurisdiction,” Vijaya Kumari said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
School Student Beaten Warden Thrashes School boy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp