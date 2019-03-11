School ‘bans’ student month after warden broke his arm

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A month after a Class 9 student suffered a broken arm after allegedly being thrashed by his hostel’s warden, his parents have accused the school of disallowing the teen from attending classes.

Shantiniketan Vidyalaya’s warden beat the boy black and blue on February 11 because he did not return to his hostel until 9.30 pm as he was out searching for his lost keys. The incident came to light after the 14-year-old’s parents filed a complaint at Shamirpet Police Station against the school’s management and demanded action against the warden.

A month after the incident, the boy’s parents alleged that the school took no action against the warden, but “banned” their son from attending classes.

“Immediately after the incident, he had exams which he attended. After the exams, there was a 10-day break post which classes began for 10th standard. On March 5, when we went to school, the receptionist directed us to the principal who in turn asked us to meet the chairman,” said Satheesh Kumar, the boy’s father.

“The chairman said that if my son continued there, it would be a pain for them and so I should pull him out from school,” he said. The Medchal district education officer said her hands were ties as the institution was a CBSE school. “It is outside our jurisdiction,” Vijaya Kumari said.