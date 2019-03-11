Sexual assault on child averted in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bunch of women threw chilli powder at a potential predator and averted a possible sexual assault on an 11-year-old girl at Alwal on Sunday morning.

The women noticed the sitting in his car and found him making lewd signs to the victim, asking her to come to him. They confronted him and tried to take his mobile phone away. When the man protested, they roughed him up and later handed him to the police.

Inquiries revealed that the accused, identified as Dasarath, a father of three girls was showing pornographic content to the victim as he followed her on her way home from school for the past week. According to Alwal police, the victim, a resident of Subhash Nagar is studying class VI in a nearby private school, while Dasarath(49), a resident of the neighbouring Surya Nagar Colony, is a realtor.

Man stalked victim for a week

For the past one week, the accused Dasarath had been following the girl while on her way home. He approached her and showed the girl pornographic content on his mobile phone.In a bid to get the girl’s attention, he even threw some money on the road and asked her if it was hers