Teen jumps in front of Chennai Express in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An Inter second year student studying at a private junior college in Mehdipatnam committed suicide on Saturday by jumping before a moving train at Secunderabad as he feared he would fail an examination.

Anurag, a resident of Attapur, who was distressed after his Mathematics exam left home around noon saying he was going to a friend’s for combined study but did not return. By evening, the Secunderabad Railway Police was alerted about the teenager having jumped before Chennai Express. They ascertained his identity using his phone and informed his parents.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem examination on Sunday. Though the boy’s family members are not sure why he took the extreme step, police suspect fear of failing the examination to have been the cause for his distress.