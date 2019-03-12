Home Cities Hyderabad

35-yr-old man stabbed to death by ‘friend’ in Hyderabad

A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death under the Jubilee Hills police limits Sunday night, during an alleged argument with his friend over the latter harassing the former’s sister.

12th March 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death under the Jubilee Hills police limits Sunday night, during an alleged argument with his friend over the latter harassing the former’s sister. The deceased has been identified as Pridviraj, a resident of Video Colony in Rehmathnagar of Jubilee Hills. The accused is David, a resident of Rehmathnagar. 

According to police, Pridviraj and David were friends and resided in the same locality. David allegedly harassed Pridviraj’s sister and after she informed her family about the matter, Pridviraj went to David’s residence to talk to him. An argument ensued, during which an inebriated David stabbed Pridviraj on his chest. Pridviraj collapsed on the ground and was shifted to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Jubilee Hills police have registered a murder case under section 302 (IPC). The accused has been detained.

In a separate case, months after a woman was found murdered by her son-in-law E Venkatesh in Jubilee Hills, the police arrested the 38-year-old accused on Monday. According to the police, 60-year-old M Mallamma, a resident of Borabanda, was axed to death on October 26, 2018 by Venkatesh. Since then, the accused had been absconding. Based on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused in Borabanda.

