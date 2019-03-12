Fashion Walk puts focus on cancer survivors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cure Foundation and Apollo Cancer Hospital, hosted a fashion show - ‘Anaika’, to create awareness on women’s health and empowerment, on Friday at Taj Krishna. Dr P Vijay Anand Reddy, Founder, Cure Foundation and Director, Apollo Cancer Hospital, Hyderabad and Ms Sangita Reddy, Jt. Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group were present on the occasion. The fashion show had four sequences based on different themes to depict womanhood, their wellness and women empowerment.

Anaika means “complete” and “powerful.” Models depicted woman as all powerful, an embodiment of Shakti and being invincible in the task they undertake. Conquerors & Avengers had conquerors of dreaded cancer disease, the women cancer survivors and the cancer specialists, instrumental in the patient gaining an upper hand over the disease, walking on the ramp, hand in hand to convey a strong message of cancer being curable.

Wellness had models with placards spreading the word on Cancer Prevention, with messages emphasizing on exercise, avoiding Tobacco, healthy eating habits, lifestyle modifications etc. Achievers had prominent women achievers, who are role models and an inspiration to all women, walking on the ramp and were facilitated on the occasion.

The participants in the round comprised of powerful women including Ajita Reddy, Director, Hamstech; Charulatha Acharya, w/o. Maha Vir Chakra Major Padmapani Acharya; Deepika Reddy, Classical Dancer, Kiran Uniyal, Martial Arts, Guinness World Record Holder; Ms Meghana Reddy, Rhythmic Gymnast; Shilpa Reddy, Fashiondesigner former Mrs. India; Ms Swati Lakra, IPS, SHE teams Chief were among those who walked the ramp.

Apollo Chief Sangita Reddy said, this fashion show depicts that there is beauty even around the surviving spirit of the cancer survivors. “This is an evening for all of us to say there is hope, there is future, the combination of technology and the inimitable human spirit of fighting, so that people don't need to feel depressed, sad and defeated when they discover they or their loved one have cancer. Today this combination of hospital infrastructure, knowledge, research and the tremendous advances science has made enable us to share these beautiful success stories of survivors. Over 23 mn patients to date over the last 35 years have chosen Apollo Hospitals as their partner in care as the one they trust.”

Dr Vijay Anand Reddy said, women should cautious of warning symptoms. cancer in women is highly curable, their survival from cancer is much higher than in men. He emphasised on adopting healthy lifestyle and food habits, besides undergoing regular cancer screening. “In case of being afflicted of the disease, there is no more a need to panic, the treatment options available are highly advanced and the cure rate is very high,” he said. A fourteen year old brave Cancer survivor was crowned on the occasion for her indomitable spirit in combating the disease.