Home Cities Hyderabad

Fashion Walk puts focus on cancer survivors

Cure Foundation and Apollo Cancer Hospital, hosted a fashion show - ‘Anaika’, to create awareness on women’s health and empowerment, on Friday at Taj Krishna.

Published: 12th March 2019 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cure Foundation and Apollo Cancer Hospital, hosted a fashion show - ‘Anaika’, to create awareness on women’s health and empowerment, on Friday at Taj Krishna. Dr P Vijay Anand Reddy, Founder, Cure Foundation and Director, Apollo Cancer Hospital, Hyderabad and Ms Sangita Reddy, Jt. Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group were present on the occasion. The fashion show had four sequences based on different themes to depict womanhood, their wellness and women empowerment.

Anaika means “complete” and “powerful.” Models depicted woman as all powerful, an embodiment of Shakti and being invincible in the task they undertake. Conquerors & Avengers had conquerors of dreaded cancer disease, the women cancer survivors and the cancer specialists, instrumental in the patient gaining an upper hand over the disease, walking on the ramp, hand in hand to convey a strong message of cancer being curable.

Wellness had models with placards spreading the word on Cancer Prevention, with messages emphasizing on exercise, avoiding Tobacco, healthy eating habits, lifestyle modifications etc. Achievers had prominent women achievers, who are role models and an inspiration to all women, walking on the ramp and were facilitated on the occasion.

The participants in the round comprised of powerful women including Ajita Reddy, Director, Hamstech; Charulatha Acharya, w/o. Maha Vir Chakra Major Padmapani Acharya; Deepika Reddy, Classical Dancer,  Kiran Uniyal, Martial Arts, Guinness World Record Holder; Ms Meghana Reddy, Rhythmic Gymnast; Shilpa Reddy, Fashiondesigner former Mrs. India; Ms Swati Lakra, IPS, SHE teams Chief  were among those who walked the ramp. 

Apollo Chief Sangita Reddy said, this fashion show depicts that there is beauty even around the surviving spirit of the cancer survivors. “This is an evening for all of us to say there is hope, there is future, the combination of technology and the inimitable human spirit of fighting, so that people don't need to feel depressed, sad and defeated when they discover they or their loved one have cancer. Today this combination of hospital infrastructure, knowledge, research and the tremendous advances science has made enable us to share these beautiful success stories of survivors. Over 23 mn patients to date over the last 35 years have chosen Apollo Hospitals as their partner in care as the one they trust.”

Dr Vijay Anand Reddy said, women should cautious of warning symptoms. cancer in women is highly curable, their survival from cancer is much higher than in men. He emphasised on adopting healthy lifestyle and food habits, besides undergoing regular cancer screening. “In case of being afflicted of the disease, there is no more a need to panic, the treatment options available are highly advanced and the cure rate is very high,” he said. A fourteen year old brave Cancer survivor was crowned on the occasion for her indomitable spirit in combating the disease.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp