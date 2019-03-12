Hyderabad: Legal Metrology department weighed down by pressure from top?

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Up until a few months ago, if one may recall, the Legal Metrology Department (LMD) had been on a proactive crusade. The department was found cracking the whip against errant sellers in the State with multiple surprise inspections across movie theatres, textile showrooms and jewellery shops.

In recent times, however, it has been a different story. The LMD officials suddenly seem to have gone into radio silence, the numerous joint inspections they used to carry out becoming significantly lesser in number. Even the complaints they receive, especially those relating to overpriced foods and beverages in theatres, are not being acted upon as before.

But what exactly led to this sudden shift? In August, the department was asked by the High Court to curb its enforcement on theatres, after it began a crackdown on exorbitant prices charged on food and beverages at multiplexes. However, it was what transpired afterward that caused the department to take a step back.

Officials claim that a strong lobby of textile traders allegedly raised issues with the department’s operations, with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“They had submitted representations to the Chief Minister in October, opposing the raids. At the time, the department had taken up extensive enforcement drives across the State and especially within Hyderabad limits,” informed an official privy to the circumstances that unfolded.

Soon after, Akun Sabharwal, then Controller of Legal Metrology, was relieved from charge. Instead, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary to Chief Minister, was given the additional charge. “Soon after the change in leadership, there was a slump in the way we would conduct enforcement drives,” the official said.

The department still conducts routine inspections across various trades. In January, there were 1,170 cases booked for non-compliance with weights and measures and package commodities rules. However, there was hardly any instance wherein multiple flying squad teams were deployed in joint inspections.“If we seek to inspect godowns, multiple inspectors have to be drawn from other districts for joint inspection, after getting permissions from the Controller.

There had been very few instances when we were given permissions to conduct joint inspections since November,” the official added. With their ‘hands already tied’ by High Court orders, the department now hardly considers complaints on multiplexes that charge exorbitant prices. It may be mentioned here that the consumer protection helpline number receives at least 10 complaints every day with regard to the sale of higher prices. “Our hands are tied on the matter,” said an official. “But we are taking complaints regarding other trades and will continue to act on it,” he said.

‘Change in leadership led to slump’

Akun Sabharwal, then Controller of Legal Metrology, was relieved from charge and replaced by Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary to Chief Minister. According to an LMD official, the change in leadership led to a slump in the enforcement drive