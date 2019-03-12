Man posing as IAS officer dupes job aspirants, held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Posing as an IAS officer working as an Assistant Administrative Officer in the Parliament, a 29-year-old man duped a number of unemployed youth on the pretext of providing them jobs in the Central government. The accused, Sampath Kumar, a resident of Warangal, had posed as an IAS officer in Delhi and collected as much as `8 lakh from each of his 20 victims, promising them jobs in government department.

After collecting the money, Kumar would switch off his mobile phone.

Based on a complaint lodged by victims, Chaderghat police registered a cheating case against Kumar.

“We arrested Sampath Kumar today (Monday) after receiving a tip-off that he was in Medipally (police jurisdiction). During interrogation, he confessed to the crimes,” said police officials.