Man posing as IAS officer dupes job aspirants, held

Published: 12th March 2019 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Posing as an IAS officer working as an Assistant Administrative Officer in the Parliament, a 29-year-old man duped a number of unemployed youth on the pretext of providing them jobs in the Central government. The accused, Sampath Kumar, a resident of Warangal, had posed as an IAS officer in Delhi and collected as much as `8 lakh from each of his 20 victims, promising them jobs in government department. 

After collecting the money, Kumar would switch off his mobile phone. 
Based on a complaint lodged by victims, Chaderghat police registered a cheating case against Kumar. 
“We arrested Sampath Kumar today (Monday) after receiving a tip-off that he was in Medipally (police jurisdiction). During interrogation, he confessed to the crimes,” said police officials.    

