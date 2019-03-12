Home Cities Hyderabad

Mantra for success decoded

Corporate veteran Chandramouli Venkatesan launched his book ‘Get Better at Getting Better’ recently at Landmark in the city.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Corporate veteran Chandramouli Venkatesan launched his book ‘Get Better at Getting Better’ recently at Landmark in the city. Readers got an opportunity to interact with the author and get their books signed.In the book, the author explores the following questions: What makes people succeed? Why do some people succeed, while others struggle despite working hard?

This book is based on the insight that success is not about how good you are but how powerful a model you have to improve how good you are. Chandramouli calls it the Get-Better Model, or GBM. “Successful people are those who are able to build a powerful GBM to continuously improve themselves, and this book will show you how to do it. A GBM is made up of four key components and these must be practised for getting better by yourself, getting better by leveraging others, making others get better, and making and implementing a get-better plan.

This book thus shows how you can constantly get better to unlock your potential at work and in life,” says the author.Chandramouli has 28 years of experience across different sectors in the Indian industry. He is currently the CEO of Pidilite Industries Limited. Prior to that, he was the MD of Cadbury from 2005 to 2016 where he enjoyed a variety of roles spanning marketing, HR and business leadership in India. He started his career in an era when print media was dominant, then he saw television emerge, and now he is part of the digital era. His first book, ‘Catalyst’ was a series of lessons on career management.

