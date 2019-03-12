NGO stops expired goods dumped into Hyderabad lake

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of citizens and an NGO managed to stop a truck containing expired FMCG goods on Monday, that were allegedly being transported to the Yerra Kunta Lake in Shaikpet to be dumped. The expired goods were reportedly ‘non-alcoholic’ beverages that expired almost a year ago — on June 2018, as per the labels on them. The truck was found by them while they were on their way to the lake.

A truck full of expired FMCG goods

found before being dumped into Yerra

Kunta, in Hyderabad | Express

“We were on our way to take a look at the lake’s rejuvenation works when we found this trucker full of expired beverage bottles,” noted Madhulika Chaudhary, from Dhruvansh NGO. Over 20 cartons of it were found.They stopped the truck and checked the items only to find that most of it was expired.

“This is becoming an easy way out for most FMCG retail outlets to just dump their waste in lakes. We happened to notice it because we are helping with the renovation works, otherwise, so much garbage would have been dumped into the lake,” added Madhulika.

This is the second such incident in last 3 months. Previously, over 9-10 tonnes of expired food and sanitary products were found dumped in the Neknampur lake.“We have been urging GHMC to set up guards or at least a fencing to prevent such incidents,” added Madhulika.