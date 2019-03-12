Home Cities Hyderabad

NGO stops expired goods dumped into Hyderabad lake

This is the second such incident in last three months.

Published: 12th March 2019 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of citizens and an NGO managed to stop a truck containing expired FMCG goods on Monday, that were allegedly being transported to the Yerra Kunta Lake in Shaikpet to be dumped. The expired goods were reportedly ‘non-alcoholic’ beverages that expired almost a year ago — on June 2018, as per the labels on them. The truck was found by them while they were on their way to the lake. 

A truck full of expired FMCG goods
found before being dumped into Yerra
Kunta, in Hyderabad |  Express

“We were on our way to take a look at the lake’s rejuvenation works when we found this trucker full of expired beverage bottles,” noted Madhulika Chaudhary, from Dhruvansh NGO. Over 20 cartons of it were found.They stopped the truck and checked the items only to find that most of it was expired. 

“This is becoming an easy way out for most FMCG retail outlets to just dump their waste in lakes. We happened to notice it because we are helping with the renovation works, otherwise, so much garbage would have been dumped into the lake,” added Madhulika.

This is the second such incident in last 3 months. Previously, over 9-10 tonnes of expired food and sanitary products were found dumped in the Neknampur lake.“We have been urging GHMC to set up guards or at least a fencing to prevent such incidents,” added Madhulika.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Lake Expired Goods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp