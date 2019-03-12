Slain gangster Nayeem’s wife, four others arrested for selling v

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days after initiating action against its own officers for failing to control slain gangster Nayeemuddin’s aides, the Rachakonda Police on Monday arrested his wife Mohd Hasina Begum and associates Pasham Srinivas, Abdul Faheem, Abdul Nazer and T Srinivas for selling benami properties in Bhongir district. Police also seized Rs 88.37 lakh cash and four vehicles from their possession. All five are out on bail now.

After Nayeemuddin alias Nayeem was killed in an encounter, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was formed to probe into the gangster’s illegal activities found that a few plots acquired illegally by Nayeemuddin were registered in his benamis’ names. Though the original documents of the properties are in the SIT’s possession, the accused managed to sell off the plots using photocopies of the confiscated papers. ​

Hasina has been booked in 51 cases; P Srinivas, 182; Nazer, 102 and Faheem is involved in 14 cases pending trial. The accused successfully sold off Nayeemuddin’s benami lands despite clear instructions from the government against it, Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said.

“We are trying to verify if any official from the registrar’s office connived with the accused. All found guilty will face action,” the Commissioner asserted. Nayeemuddin and his gang had in the past pressured a few people into buying land measuring 68 acres from his family members. When a part of the payment was delayed, the gangster got the plots re-registered in the name of his relatives.

After Nayeemuddin’s death, the victims approached the police, following which three persons were arrested. The SIT has asked Bhongir Sub-Registrar Office (SRO) not to entertain sale deeds of the lands.

Meanwhile, Pasham Srinivas, a former counsellor who was jailed for two years for helping the gangster’s family in sale and registration of the lands has resumed working with them after being released on bail.

He along with Nayeemuddin’s wife Hasina and others allegedly colluded with the sub-registrar in executing a sale deed for land measuring five acres for around `89 lakh.