Student mowed down by overspeeding TSRTC bus in Hyderabad, another injured

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, an Intermediate student on the way to his exam was run over by an overspeeding TSRTC bus and his friend was severely injured at Jubilee hills on Tuesday. The victims, both in their 17s were on their way to the examination center at Madhapur said police.

According to police, the deceased Mohd Shaheen Subhan and his friend Syed Fozan are studying Intermediate at a private college.

On Tuesday morning, Fozan picked up Subhan from the latter's home at Yousufguda and started to the examination center.

Fozan was riding the bike Subhan was pillion riding. At the Jubilee check post junction, when they were crossing junction, they took a right towards Madhapur.

Meanwhile, the driver of an RTC bus heading in the same direction, also took right turn at the junction and in the process hit the bike, resulting in the accident.

Subhan died on the spot and Fozan received injuries said Yadagiri, sub-inspector Jubilee hills police station. The bus driver is detained for questioning.