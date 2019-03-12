Township in Hyderabad alleges management’s hand in poisoning stray dogs 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking case of cruelty towards animals, at least five street dogs were allegedly poisoned and killed in an upscale township of Malaysian Township in Kukatpally. Indicating culpability, a clipping of a Whatsapp conversation between some members of the colony is doing the rounds in which they can be heard hatching a plan to ‘get rid of the dogs for their children’s safety’.

The horrific set of events unfolded across Sunday and Monday, when some residents of the township found the first dog dying at around 11:45 am near the community trash can. “The dog was in a very bad shape. It was shivering and vomiting. We found some chicken pieces there,” noted Fuhrung Singh, a resident. It died soon afterwards, she adds.Singh and a few others began checking the area for more allegedly poisoned bait, and dogs who possibly ate them.

“In the next hour, we found another dog near the car parking lot; it was already dying. Beside him too there were pieces of chicken,” noted Singh. The volunteers collected the pieces to report to the police, however to their horror, more dogs were found in the same condition later.After 12 hours, with three dogs already dead, and four others in critical condition, the residents rushed them to the vet. “By 8:30 pm, we rushed them to the doctor who performed a stomach wash on them. Three were discharged, while one was kept under observation. Even that one died,” said Singh.

The residents assumed the worst was over. But one of the dogs that was discharged was again found eating the poison-laced chicken. The dog was again rushed to the doctor on Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, based on a complaint by the residents of the township, a police case has been registered at KPHB Police station. In the complaint, it is noted that the facility manager and main gate security in-charge were at the location where the dogs were found.

The police have taken the bodies of the two dogs for postmortem examination, along with the food samples.Meanwhile, the colony management has denied any role in the dogs’ death and pleaded ignorance. “The colony authorities have not killed any dog. We did not see any dead dogs,” said N Srinivasulu, president of the colony.

