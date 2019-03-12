Undertrial prisoner escapes through toilet ventilator in hospital in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The escape of an undertrial prisoner from a toilet in Gandhi Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, sent shockwaves through the city early on Monday. The prisoner cut through the eight-feet-tall grills of the toilet in his ward to escape to freedom. P Vicky, facing charges of attempt to murder and harassment of his wife, was admitted to Gandhi after he allegedly swallowed pieces of blade while lodged in Central Prison.

Grills of the ventilators cut off by undertrial prisoner P Vicky, at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad | Express

On February 25, Vicky had swallowed pieces of blade that led to bloodied stools. After being treated in the emergency ward for three days he was shifted to the prisoners’ ward. Vicky was accompanied by two other prisoners Michael and Goli Yadav in the ward. According to police, early in the morning on Monday, Vicky reportedly went into the toilet attached to the ward to relieve himself.

When he did not return for a long time, the armed reserve personnel posted outside the ward entered the ward in search for him.

When they broke open the toilet, they saw a hole in the grill of the toilet’s ventilator and Vicky was missing.

It remains unknown how Vicky cut through the iron grills since no tools were found in the toilet. Reportedly, he slipped out of the hole in the ventilator and climbed down the water pipe from the second floor. The personnel immediately searched the hospital surroundings but failed to find Vicky.