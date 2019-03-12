Home Cities Hyderabad

Warangal district second to ‘top-scorer’ Hyderabad in cheating consumers

As of January, there are 2,543 cases charged in Hyderabad. Compared to this, Warangal saw 1,075 cases, Khammam had 818 cases and Medak saw 973 cases booked against errant sellers. 

Published: 12th March 2019 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image for cheating.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After the State capital, Warangal, Khammam and Medak districts score highest when taking into consideration the number of consumers cheated with violations relating to Weights and Measures (Packaged Commodities) Rules.

As of January, there are 2,543 cases charged in Hyderabad. Compared to this, Warangal saw 1,075 cases, Khammam had 818 cases and Medak saw 973 cases booked against errant sellers. “It is natural for developing cities to have more and more outlets of consumer products to come up. Hyderabad always has a lot of violations. Now, developing places are seeing more outlets and with that comes more violations,” explained an official. A majority of the cases charged were relating to retail dealers, wholesale dealers, vegetable and meat vendors. 

“The most common problem with them is that they do not calibrate their weighing scales which should have been calibrated once in two years,” said an official. “When we inspect, we notice that there is a deviation in calibration causing a 1,000 grams to weigh only 900 grams, for instance. In other cases, many continue to use the old weighing scale that is not procured from a licensed dealer of weights and measures,” explained the official. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Consumers Cheating Packaged Commodities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp