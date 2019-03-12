Warangal district second to ‘top-scorer’ Hyderabad in cheating consumers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the State capital, Warangal, Khammam and Medak districts score highest when taking into consideration the number of consumers cheated with violations relating to Weights and Measures (Packaged Commodities) Rules.

As of January, there are 2,543 cases charged in Hyderabad. Compared to this, Warangal saw 1,075 cases, Khammam had 818 cases and Medak saw 973 cases booked against errant sellers. “It is natural for developing cities to have more and more outlets of consumer products to come up. Hyderabad always has a lot of violations. Now, developing places are seeing more outlets and with that comes more violations,” explained an official. A majority of the cases charged were relating to retail dealers, wholesale dealers, vegetable and meat vendors.

“The most common problem with them is that they do not calibrate their weighing scales which should have been calibrated once in two years,” said an official. “When we inspect, we notice that there is a deviation in calibration causing a 1,000 grams to weigh only 900 grams, for instance. In other cases, many continue to use the old weighing scale that is not procured from a licensed dealer of weights and measures,” explained the official.