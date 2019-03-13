Two wheelchair athletes to attend exchange programme in US

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Looking at honing their skills and learning better techniques of basketball, two players from the Telangana State Wheelchair Association will be participating in the two-week Sports Exchange program in the USA next week. Sponsored by the US Embassy -- John Kandru and D Naga Chandra Sekhar -- will be among the 15 coaches from India to take up the programme in Cleveland and DC between March 16 and March 31.

The scholarship programme will also have athletes and coaches from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Mumbai and across India. Working as a senior manager at an MNC in the city, Naga Chandra Sekhar is not only a national-level athlete but also the general secretary of Telangana State Wheelchair Basketball Association.

According to him, not only will this program help him learn better techniques in the game but also help create contacts with other players from all over the world. John Kandru, the second athlete is a national-level player and member of Telangana Wheelchair Basketball team apart from being a working professional. He said, “People need to accept that the disabled are also interested in sports and are capable of winning tournaments.”