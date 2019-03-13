Home Cities Hyderabad

Two wheelchair athletes to attend exchange programme in US

The scholarship programme will also have athletes and coaches from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Mumbai and across India.

Published: 13th March 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Looking at honing their skills and learning better techniques of basketball, two players from the Telangana State Wheelchair Association will be participating in the two-week Sports Exchange program in the USA next week. Sponsored by the US Embassy -- John Kandru and D Naga Chandra Sekhar -- will be among the 15 coaches from India to take up the programme in Cleveland and DC between March 16 and March 31. 

The scholarship programme will also have athletes and coaches from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Mumbai and across India.  Working as a senior manager at an MNC in the city, Naga Chandra Sekhar is not only a national-level athlete but also the general secretary of Telangana State Wheelchair Basketball Association.

According to him, not only will this program help him learn better techniques in the game but also help create contacts with other players from all over the world. John Kandru, the second athlete is a national-level player and member of Telangana Wheelchair Basketball team apart from being a working professional. He said, “People need to accept that the disabled are also interested in sports and are capable of winning tournaments.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Embassy Wheelchair athletes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp