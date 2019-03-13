2,500 paintings and counting  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While sunrises, sunsets, butterflies and waterfalls tend to inspire many poets and artists, VV Swamy says the modern electronic communication gadgets inspired him to dedicate a whole set of paintings to it. “I have depicted the essence of electronic communication gadgets in a series of paintings, capturing the technological transformation.

I am happy to mention that I have received a number of prestigious awards for my works over the years including honours from British High Commission, British Council Division and by the Andhra Association and Andhra Educational Society, New Delhi,” he says.

Living in Hyderabad for the last 50 years and son of Late V Venkateswarlu, an eminent artist and sculptor of AP, Swamy says he has painted over 2,500 art works in various media and material on different topics from horses in action to adorable Ganeshas and has held 23 one-man shows besides participating in a number of group shows all over the country. His paintings were also shown at USA, Hong kong, Japan etc. countries.

Swamy, who has also worked as a professional public relations officer in the city says his paintings are thus not mere caricatures of reality. “They are realistic representations of all that surrounds us – be it people, places or events. It is easy for the viewer to identify himself or herself with what one is viewing when one looks at Swamy’s works (both his paintings and writings).

There is something lyrical and passionate about them that appeals to our innate aesthetic sense.” A recipient of Ugadi Puraskar he uploads his photographs in flickr and other online media.