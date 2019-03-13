CISF constable from AP dies in accident

By Express News Service

CISF constable

Balasubramanyam

HYDERABAD: A 31-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable, Balasubramanyam, died in an accident at Pahadi Shareef on Tuesday. Reportedly, Balasubramanyam was returning to the base camp after finishing his duties at RGI airport.

According to police, the constable was seriously injured after falling off his bike as it skidded. He succumbed to injuries later.Balasubramanyam hailed from Vizianagaram district in AP. He had been residing at Shamshabad for some time and was deployed on security duty at the RGI airport.