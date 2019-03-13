Hyderabad police sign MoA with firm for Bharosa centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharosa, the Hyderabad police’s support centre for women and children, signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Suven Life Sciences. The company has pledged to provide financial assistance of Rs 70 lakh, as part of their CSR, for the construction of a SHE-Bharosa centre in Suryapet district.

Meeting on CSR

In another meeting in the city, the Telangana Social Impact Group (T-SIG) organised a meeting with members from the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare and various MNCs and corporate bodies in the city. The focus of the meeting was on women welfare and mobilising CSR funds for the Department of Women and Child Welfare