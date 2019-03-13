Hyderabad, Rangareddy top notoriety chart

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Are our cities pushing their children to crime? Recent statistics from the State Department of Juvenile Welfare, Correctional Services and Welfare of Street Children reveal a startling pattern of crimes by juveniles in the twin cities area. As per statistics for the year 2018, Rangareddy topped the notoriety charts. As many as 394 juveniles were caught, and lodged in a correctional home in Saidabad, in this district alone.

A close second was Hyderabad district, which saw 364 juveniles nabbed for various crimes. Just two districts, which make up a large part of the Greater Hyderabad area, account for 86 per cent juvenile criminals. This data does not take into account children who have been given bails by the Juvenile Justice Board.

Officials from correctional homes say that these trends can be explained by the lack of ‘social vigilance’ in areas such as slums or even migrant hubs. “Both Hyderabad and Rangareddy district see migration from all over the State and even country. These migrants settle down temporarily on the city outskirts. There rarely have a social structure that can hold them accountable for their actions,” says Assistant Chief Probation Superintendent A Rajender.

In a majority of the cases, the boys find themselves seduced by the ‘city lifestyle’ that they have been introduced to suddenly. “But such a lifestyle is not possible for all. Often, they (juveniles) take to theft or robbery to satisfy their desires,” says an official.

“In many cases, we have seen boys obsessed with owning a bike after seeing their friends enjoy riding theirs. So they simple steal a bike, go on a joy ride. They ride it as long as there is petrol in the fuel tank and simple abandon it wherever it stops. If a family monitored them, such offences would not happen,” says Rajender.

In fact, officials have also noted a disturbing trend of most child offenders having single parents. “A majority of the children are either orphans or have only one parent. The situation in some cases is so dire that the single parent cannot even afford bail amount,” says B Shailaja, Director of the department.

Early motherhood is also an issue to crimes, note officials. “Many of these children have mothers who are in their mid 30s owing to early pregnancy and child marriage. When these mothers turn single parents, for whatever reason, and seek relationships, the children don’t accept it,” says an official.