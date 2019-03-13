Speeding RTC bus mows down teen

By Express News Service

Mohd Shaheer Shubhan

HYDERABAD: Seventeen-year-old Shubhan was on his way to writing the inter exam, early on Tuesday when he was crushed under a speeding RTC bus in Jubilee Hills. Riding pillion with his friend, Fouzan (17), Shubhan was killed instantly while Fouzan is severely injured.

An only son to his parents, Shubhan’s death took away his father’s only hope of fulfilling the aspiration of a good life. Fouzan and Shubhan were taking a turn at the crossroads at Jubilee Hills check post when an over-speeding RTC bus rammed their bike.