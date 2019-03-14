Keep out the sneak sight thief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Ophthalmologists’ Association (HOA) along with Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, and it’s Alumni Association, hosted the Glaucoma Awareness walk, as part of the World Glaucoma Awareness Week being held from March 10-16.

Dr Manoj Mathur, President, Hyderabad Ophthalmologists’ Association, said glaucoma is referred to as sneak thief of sight, as it is often detected late due to lack of awareness. In India about 90 percent of the disease is undiagnosed and hence the need for extensive awareness. The damage once detected cannot be reversed, thereafter it can only be controlled.

He emphasised on the need for eye screening for everyone with risk factors. Dr Mathur, also points out that on the other hand about 50% of patients are overdiagnosed and hence the need for training of general ophthalmologists for correct detection of the problem. Keeping this in view, HOA is hosting intensive sensitization programs for both lay people and medical fraternity to reach out to a wider section of the population.

“This campaign should raise awareness and reduce the incidence of Glaucoma”, he added. Besides the walk, lectures were delivered in English, Telugu and Hindi, Urdu. The walk was flagged of by Etala Rajender, Health Minister, Telangana at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital recently. Led by the Hyderabad Ophthalmologists’ Association’s President Dr Manoj Mathur, the walk also had Dr Rajlingam, Superintendent, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital; Dr Superna and Dr Venkatratnam joining the others.