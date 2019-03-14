Home Cities Hyderabad

Special Operation Team seizes drugs worth Rs 1 crore in city, five held

Narcotic substances seized by the Rachakonda police in Hyderabad on Wednesday | Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN a joint operation, the Special Operation Team (SOT) of Rachakonda and Saroornagar police on Wednesday seized 1.5 kg drugs, consisting of 325 grams of cocaine, 575 grams of heroin and 600 grams of chemical powder worth Rs 1 crore, and arrested five persons in this regard.

The arrested persons are -- Shaik Abed (48), Musunooru Omkar (27), Gudavarthi Chakradhar Acharyulu (48), Kandikanti Rajashekhar (27), Pedireddla Kanakaraju (34).

Speaking to media persons, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat said that the one Amjad had procured 1.5 kg of drugs, including cocaine, heroin and chemical diluting powder from his close associate Suri Babu who claimed to be a police officer and gave it to Abed, who is now arrested.

“Abed had stored the contraband secretly at his house in Nellore and had since been searching for genuine buyers who can afford to buy the drugs,” the Commissioner said. 

Abed then contacted Omkar and Rajashekhar, both of whom have previously gone to jail for smuggling gold from sea ports. “Abed informed Omkar that he was in possession of a large amount of expensive drugs and requested the duo to inform him of any potential customers. The duo in turn approached their friend Raju of Vizag, who then went to see Chakradhar to find customers.”

The accused were passing through the Karmanghat area, where the police were conducting routine vehicle checks. The cops soon detained their vehicle. While two persons ran away after noticing the police, Raju was caught. Raju confessed that they were in possession of the drugs that they were planning to sell. The police then seized the drugs worth `1 crore and arrested the other accused persons. The police further said that Suri Babu was only pretending to be a cop.

Special Operation Team

