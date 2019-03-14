Home Cities Hyderabad

State universities eagerly await sanctioned funds

 With the current financial year coming to an end, State universities are still waiting for developmental grants to be released.

Published: 14th March 2019 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Osmania University

Image for representational purpose only.

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the current financial year coming to an end, State universities are still waiting for developmental grants to be released. Vice-chancellors of the 11 State universities, in an interaction with the newly appointed education department secretary B Janardhan Reddy, have appealed that this issue be resolved at the earliest.

For instance, Rs 60 crore had been earmarked to Osmania University for developmental activities in the 2018-19 financial year. This was in addition to Rs 309 crore worth block grants through which the varsity pays its staffers monthly salaries.

“With the development grant of `60 crore, we could have undertaken several developmental activities on the campus. But the money has not been released yet. This is true for all universities, not just OU. All VCs raised this point during the review meeting with the secretary,” said Prof S Ramchandram, VC, OU. 


“We are getting Rs 107 crore from the HRD ministry under RUSA 2.0. So to some extent, our requirements are being met. But if this Rs 60 crore is released, we will be able to do a better job,” he said.  

Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University too has been waiting for the release of an allocated Rs 3 crore. “We have already started the construction of an administrative building, a building for boys’ hostel and an open-air auditorium. Work is ongoing but we do not have the funds to pay the contractor. Only if the government releases the funds before March 31, will it be of any use,” said SV Satyanarayana, VC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Janardhan Reddy Osmania University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp