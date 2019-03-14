Home Cities Hyderabad

Students go on relay strike over hike in mess prices

 Unhappy with the hike in the prices of items under the special list of items available at the mess, students of University of Hyderabad began a relay hunger strike on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unhappy with the hike in the prices of items under the special list of items available at the mess, students of University of Hyderabad began a relay hunger strike on Wednesday. Students alleged that not only has the administration jacked up the prices sharply, but the entire exercise was done covertly, without any discussion or representation from the students.

“This increase is in addition to the poor quality of food being served in the mess despite repeated complaints to the chief warden. The mess supplies committee has not been functioning effectively and despite the demand for it to be dissolved, it has not happened yet,” said Aarti Nagpal, president of the students union, adding that the hunger strike is for issues they have been fighting every day.

Among the other demands, students have also asked for the setting up of chapati making machine, the addition of more options in the existing Kendriya Bhandar.

They also want the authorities to study messes of other institutions and submit a report in 10 days on how to improve the quality of food.

