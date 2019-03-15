Home Cities Hyderabad

High rents bleeding Hyderabad anganwadis in Telangana

According to official information, a total of 914 Anganwadi centres are being run in the district under the Child Welfare Development (CWD).

Published: 15th March 2019 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

By U Mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several anganwadi centres operating in Hyderabad district are not just reeling under staff crunch but are also shelling out exorbitant amounts to rent the spaces from where they operate. As many as 720 such centres that are operating on rental basis require Rs10 lakh every month, cumulatively. These centres have recently addressed a letter to the Hyderabad collector urging him to allot land for anganwadis so that their expenses can be reduced.

From across the 16 mandals in the district, at least one complaint pertaining to infrastructural bottlenecks and requesting a separate anganwadi centre of their own is being raised with the collector every week. According to official information, a total of 914 Anganwadi centres are being run in the district under the Child Welfare Development (CWD). Out of these centres, 194 centres function in their own buildings, 720 in rented buildings.

Officials from the Child Welfare Department of the district said: “We have already submitted a report to the collector to provide us with land for anganwadi centres. Every month, we end up paying Rs10 lakhs to cover the rents of 720 anganwadi centres. The Hyderabad collector in-charge has given instructions to concerned revenue authorities to identify the land and hand it over to the CWD.” 

Meanwhile, the Additional District Revenue Officer of Hyderabad, G Venkateshwarlu, said, “We have issued orders to all Mandal Revenue Officers to identify the land for anganwadis as per the direction of collector in-charge.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Anganwadis CWD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp