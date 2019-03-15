Home Cities Hyderabad

Jayaram murder: Shikha innocent, 3 more held

Speaking to media persons, police said that they arrested the three for their direct involvement in the murder of Jayaram.

Published: 15th March 2019 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Granting a clean chit to Shikha Choudhary in connection with businessman Chigurupati Jayaram murder case, the West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) A R Srinivas on Thursday said that the key accused Rakesh Reddy was in touch with a few ministers from TDP after committing the crime. The Jubilee Hills police arrested three more persons -- real estate businessman Anji Reddy, Tollywood small-screen actor Surya Prasad and his assistant Kishor for their alleged hand in Jayaram’s murder on Thursday. 

Speaking to media persons, police said that they arrested the three for their direct involvement in the murder of Jayaram. While Surya Prasad had allegedly helped the key accused Rakesh Reddy by speaking to Jayaram on WhatsApp and coercing the businessman to visit the residence of Rakesh Reddy, Anji Reddy had been aware of the murder and had been asked to keep the blank papers that Jayram had signed before he was killed. 

“The accused had been aware of Jayaram’s murder. They failed to inform police and maintained secrecy by not revealing the details. After proper investigation, we have established their involvement and arrested them. They will be produced before court,” the DCP said. 

The police officials also stated that Shikha Choudhary, niece of Jayaram, had no role in the murder case. However, the investigation would continue. “We will also investigate into the conversation that took place between TDP Ministers and Rakesh Reddy after he committed the offence,” the DCP said. 

