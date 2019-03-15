Two get three years jail for selling baby

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two women including the mother of a newborn, were convicted here on Thursday allegedly for selling the male infant. A city court sentenced the mother P Renuka and another woman B Laxmi to three years of imprisonment and also imposed a fine of `1 lakh each.

In 2015, Renuka had delivered a male child out of wedlock in a private hospital at Meerpet. Laxmi who was working as a helper in the hospital offered to sell the child for `40,000 and settled the deal. The duo were arrested and a case was registered later. The II Metropolitan Court at LB nagar found them guilty.

Meanwhile, four persons were sentenced to one year in prison on charges of domestic violence and caste abuse, registered at Medipally in 2014.