Hyderabad: History buffs of City College get their first heritage club

In a bid to encourage a culture of heritage appreciation and protection among students, the Hyderabad chapter of INTACH has started a heritage club in the iconic City College.

Published: 16th March 2019

A part of City College building lies in ruins, even as a heritage walk held at the campus | S SENBAGAPANDIYAN

HYDERABAD: In a bid to encourage a culture of heritage appreciation and protection among students, the Hyderabad chapter of INTACH has started a heritage club in the iconic City College. The club was inaugurated on Friday with a unique heritage walk which helped children understand the historic significance of the location wherein their college is put up.

“We have been wanting to have a heritage club for government colleges, as students from all strata of society and regions come here to pursue their education,” said P Anuradha Reddy, Convenor of INTACH Hyderabad. The heritage walk included a walk through four historic bridges of Purana Pul built during the Qutub Shahi period, Musallam Jung bridge, Naya Pul and Chadar ghat. The students were also given a tour around the Musi riverfront and taken through various heritage buildings.

“While walking, we talked to them about their alumni, including people like Fayazuddin, who was India’s first town planner. During the Musi floods, his house was washed away. However, despite such obstacles, he went on to study at the City College and create magic with his art,” said Anuradha. The students in the club would be holding heritage awareness sessions and clean-up drives.

INTACH

Comments

