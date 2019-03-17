Once a Congress bastion, TRS looks to win seat for the second time

Anil Kumar By

MAHABUBABAD: Following the delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies, Mahabubabad Parliamentary constituency took its current form in 2008, after Bhadrachalam constituency was dissolved and attached to it as an Assembly segment.

Not surprisingly, with the area historically being a Congress stronghold, the very first election held here in 2009 saw the victory of Congress strongman Porika Balram Naik. This was until, of course, he was defeated by TRS candidate Azmeera Seetharam Naik in the 2014 elections.

Apart from the Mahabubabad Assembly segment, the Parliamentary constituency houses six other Assembly constituencies, namely Yellandu (ST), Dornakal (ST), Mulug (ST), Pinapaka (ST), Bhadrachalam (ST), Mahabubabad (ST) and Narsampet. The constituency has a sizeable population that belong to the Scheduled Tribes. In fact, they account for 36.43 per cent of the 18,41,050 people residing in the constituency. At the same time, as much as 85.42 per cent of the population reside in rural areas.

According to the 2011 Census figures, Mahabubabad district has a population of 774,549. Most of these people are from rural areas (85.42 per cent of the population). The constituency has a sizeable population belonging to the Scheduled Tribes (36.43 percent)

Yellandu (ST), Dornakal (ST), Mulug (ST), Pinapaka (ST), Bhadrachalam (ST), Mahabubabad (ST), Narsampet

Mahabubabad is popularly known as Mranukota or Manukota. In Telugu, ‘Mranu’ means ‘tree’ and ‘kota’ is ‘fort’. In earlier days, Manukota used to be covered with plenty of trees. It derives its name from Mahabub, one of the officials of the Nizam. He once arrived at Manukota where he stayed outside the town in a place called Shikarkhana. Later, it was changed to Mahabubabad